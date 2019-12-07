Officer injured after suspected drunk driver slams into car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was taken to the hospital after being injured in a suspected drunk driving crash in northeast Houston.

The officer was pulled over on the side of the road on a special assignment on Tidwell near John Ralston.

He was rear ended by a woman who authorities suspect was under the influence just before 1 a.m.

A car waiting for the light to change on Tidwell was also hit as part of the crash.

Officials say the woman was going over the 40 miles per hour speed limit when she slammed into the officer.

The woman was arrested and the officer was taken to the hospital.

His exact injuries are unknown, but a lieutenant on the scene said it was possibly a concussion and some arm injuries.

