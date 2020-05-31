HPD officer struck by fleeing vehicle during East Downtown fight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer is recovering after she was hit by a fleeing vehicle during a chaotic scene involving a fight and a music video.It happened at Emancipation Park Saturday night as officers were waiting in case they were needed for protests.A group of men were shooting a music video near a bus full of HPD officers when a man came up to the group and got into a confrontation, police said.A few of the officers on the bus got out and tried to tell that man to leave.Instead, the man took a piece of wood with an exposed nail at the end of it and hit one of the men from the music video.That's when about 20 to 25 officers jumped off the bus.The suspect ran back to his car and drove through the crowd of people, hitting a female officer and sending her flying six to eight feet in the air.The officer is in the hospital being treated for minor injuries."She's very lucky. She was struck very hard. We actually have it on video here. She was struck hard, she went pretty high in the air, and she's very very lucky to just have sustained minor injuries at this point," Houston Police Sgt. Jimmy Dodson said.The suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning. He faces multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon.