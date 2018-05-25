U.S. & WORLD

Georgia police officer hailed as hero for saving choking baby

Officer Nick St. Onge is being hailed as a hero for saving a choking baby. (Marietta Police Department)

MARIETTA, Ga. --
A Georgia police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving a choking baby earlier this month.

Officer Nick St. Onge was the first person on the scene on May 15 following a call that a 2-month-old infant was conscious but not breathing and turning blue after finishing a bottle.

St. Onge administered back blows and chest thrusts to clear the infant's airway. The child then began to cry and breathe irregularly, according to the police department, and St. Onge continued to administer first aid until paramedics arrived.

The child is now home from the hospital safe and sound. St. Onge's dashboard camera and body camera captured the entire ordeal.

"We applaud the efforts of everyone involved [and] cherish the training they received to be ready for this incident," Marietta police said in a Facebook post.
