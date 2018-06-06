Officer fired after hitting fleeing suspect with patrol car lands new job

LEXINGTON, Georgia --
A police officer in Georgia who was fired after hitting a fleeing suspect with his patrol car wasn't out of work long.

News outlets report Taylor Saulters was hired as an Oglethorpe County sheriff's deputy on Monday, just one day after he was dismissed by the Athens-Clarke County Police.

Police Chief Scott Freeman fired Saulters after reviewing body-camera footage showing he used his patrol car to hit the suspect, who was trying to run from his partner.

Timmy Patmon, who was wanted on felony warrants, was hospitalized with scrapes and bruises before being jailed.

Sheriff David Gabriel said on Facebook that Saulters asked "if our citizens supported law enforcement." Gabriel said he'd explain his hiring decision to county residents, but "wouldn't worry" about questions from outsiders.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officerman injuredpolice chaseu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Officer fired after patrol car hits fleeing suspect
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News