Police say a woman murdered her 65-year-old neighbor before she was shot and killed by an officer during a confrontation at an apartment complex in Missouri City.Authorities were called to a disturbance at the Quail Valley Apartment Homes at 1800 FM 1092 just before 11 p.m. Sunday.Investigators tell Eyewitness News the woman, identified as 39-year-old Dereshia Blackwell, pulled up to the gate at the complex and sat in her car, blocking the entrance.A couple in a red truck pulled up behind her and asked her to go in or get out of the way. Police say that led to an argument.The truck went around her, but she didn't move.Minutes later, Blackwell slammed through the gate with her car, kept going and hit the truck that initially went around her.Authorities say Blackwell stopped and went into the apartment of her neighbor, Karl Gomez.She allegedly killed Gomez. Officials have not said how he died.Police found Blackwell between two buildings. They say she was armed with a gun and a knife.During the confrontation, authorities ordered her to put down the weapons. When she refused, they used a Taser. However, that still didn't stop her.At that point, an officer shot Blackwell, possibly as many as five times. She died at the scene.Authorities are investigating a motive for the murder.No officers were injured.