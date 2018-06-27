HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A woman was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase that lasted about 45 minutes.
Police said the chase started after an officer saw a reported stolen car on Bissonnet near the Beltway around 1 a.m.
The woman led police nearly all the way to Simonton in Fort Bend County.
The chase finally ended when one officer pulled off a PIT maneuver and hit the woman's car.
"Unfortunately, the officer lost control of the vehicle during the PIT maneuver and struck a telephone pole," Lt. Larry Crowson said.
The officer is okay.
