HPD officer transported to hospital after crash in southeast Houston

HPD Commanders and PIO are en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital after one of our officers was involved in a crash in the 5000 block of Telephone Road near Winfree about 7:15 p.m. Officer and driver of the other involved vehicle are being transported. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 23, 2020

UPDATE: We we pleased to report that our officer’s injuries were minor He is expected to be released from the hospital this evening. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved also sustained minor injuries and are expected to be released as well. #HouNews 1/2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 23, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police shared via Twitter that one of their officers was involved in a crash on Saturday evening around 7:15 p.m.The crash occurred in the 5000 block of Telephone Road near Winfree.The officer and the other driver are both said to be in stable condition.It is unclear what caused the crash.Houston Police say the driver may face charges, but an investigation into the crash is ongoing.