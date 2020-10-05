Texas officer charged with murder after shooting Jonathan Price as he walked away

Officer Shaun Lucas was booked into the Hunt County Jail in North Texas, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.
In a statement detailing the shooting that killed Jonathan Price, Texas Rangers said Lucas responded to a disturbance call for a possible fight in progress.
Lucas made contact with Price, who was reportedly involved in the disturbance. Lucas tried to detain Price, who investigators said resisted in a non-threatening posture and began to walk away.
The officer deployed his Taser and then discharged his service weapon, hitting Price.
Price was taken to a hospital, where he died.
According to the Texas Rangers, the preliminary investigation indicated the actions of Lucas were "not objectionably reasonable," leading to the charges.
Price was not armed during the incident.
WFAA-TV in Dallas reported Lucas had been released on $1 million bond.
#BREAKING: Texas Rangers charge Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas w/ murder in the shooting death of unarmed #JonathanPrice. Lucas posted $1M bond in Hunt County. pic.twitter.com/vYjaPQjwRL— Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 6, 2020
A day after the shooting, WFAA reported witnesses seeing a couple arguing at a gas station when Price tried to step in to break it up.
Kyla Sanders was nearby and heard the commotion.
"The three gunshots went off and I turned and looked at them, and I said a cop just shot somebody," she recalled.
A number of family and friends have taken to social media to post about Price's death, some using #JusticeforJonathan on Facebook.
Former MLB player Will Middlebrooks posted about his childhood friend on Facebook and has raised over $77,000 so far to help Price's family with a GoFundMe campaign.
Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt has posted about the shooting, and held a press conference with Price's family members.
"When police arrived, I'm told, he raised his hands and attempted to explain what was going on," Merritt wrote on Facebook. "Police fired Tasers at him and when his body convulsed from the electrical current, they 'perceived a threat' and shot him to death."
In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Lucas was placed on leave pending the result of the investigation.
The Texas Rangers often investigate officer-involved shootings for law enforcement agencies across the state.