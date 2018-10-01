A Houston police officer was relieved of duty after his arrest on DWI and evading arrest charges on Sunday.The police department confirmed Claude Jackson's arrest.According to HPD, Jackson has been with the department for less than a year. He was assigned to Southwest patrol.According to court documents, Jackson had a BAC of at least 0.15.Official details of his arrest were not immediately disclosed. Jackson is due in court on Tuesday for his evading arrest charge.He's expected to face a judge on Friday for the DWI charge. He bonded out of jail.Jackson's arrest marks the seventh time that a Houston area law enforcement officer was arrested since August.HPD Chief Art Acevedo has been stern about zero tolerance on this issue, saying he will hold officers accountable.