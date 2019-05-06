Officer arrested for DWI while allegedly picking up prostitute in southwest Houston, court documents say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer has been arrested for DWI and has since been taken off the force.

Court documents say 37-year-old Moises Saldana Jr. was picking up a prostitute at a Burger King restaurant located on Bissonnet St. in southwest Houston.

It happened in late April around 2 a.m.

They say four women were surrounding Saldana's truck when police arrived and fled when they saw officers begin to approach.

Saldana attempted to drive away, but was stopped by police.

He failed his sobriety test and was arrested shortly after. Saldana is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday, May 7.

Saldana was sworn into the force in 2008 and was assigned to the South Gessner Division.

He was officially relieved of duty on April 30.
