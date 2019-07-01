Officer accused of raping 16-year-old homeless girl in city's outreach program

LOWELL, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- A police officer has been indicted after reports that he raped a 16-year-old girl while working for the city's outreach program, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.
Officer Kevin Garneau, 49, was part of the city's outreach program which is geared toward providing assistance for homeless people and those with substance abuse issues.
"I'm astonished and deeply disappointed. I acted as soon as we were made aware of these allegations. This is not what the men and women of the Lowell PD represent," Superintendent of Police Richardson said.
The 16-year-old homeless girl told investigators that Garnue went to her tent and told her there were warrants out for her arrest, and said he would not arrest her in exchange for sexual favors.
The teen accused Garneau of raping her three times within a two month period back in 2016. She also claimed that the officer threw cash at her and told her to get help after each alleged incident.
The DA's office says the allegations came to light in January 2019. An investigation was launched immediately, according to WFXT.
Garneau is a 19-year veteran of the police department. He was released on personal recognizance, given a GPS monitor and ordered to stay away from the victim.
