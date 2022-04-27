crime

Montgomery County official placed on leave as he faces a felony charge

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Montgomery Co. official placed on leave as he faces a felony charge

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County official is facing a felony charge. Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Darrin Hess was arrested for tampering with a government record.

Investigators said Hess used a fake Department of Homeland Security document to take credit for a training course he never completed.

Hess is now on administrative leave as the emergency management coordinator.

In December 2021, the investigation into his conduct stemmed from a training he was required to complete as part of the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office.

Several people, including Hess, told an investigator with the Texas Commission on Law enforcement that he did not attend the full training required, despite turning in a DHS certificate of completion. Court documents state Hess knew it was false.

One of Hess' relatives said he has no comment. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office declined to comment, as well, until the case is resolved.

County Judge Mark Keough released the following statement:

"Mr. Hess' arrest stems from allegations against him not related to his duties in OEM, but as a county employee, he is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation."

Hess has been released from jail on a $1,500 bond.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countydepartment of homeland securitycrimegovernment
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Trial begins for 1 suspect in 2018 shooting death of 7-year-old girl
Loopholes in use of fake car tags in Harris Co. closed under new laws
Bail bond companies must now collect 10% for certain violent charges
Property manager finds man shot to death in W. Houston apartment
TOP STORIES
Jack in the Box worker shot in hand over dipping sauce charge
Shooting near church in Stafford strikes truck
88-year-old boater found in Texas City Dike
Boat crashes into metal structure underwater in west Houston
Supreme Court hears arguments in "Remain in Mexico" policy
Unexpected discovery revealed after deadly Gulf Freeway wreck
Expect total closures in final 2 years of 7-year construction project
Show More
Watch out for spectacular Wednesday weather
Amazon Flex worker scammed of $3500
Woman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phone
Security officer saves choking 10-year-old at NY elementary school
Harris Co. calls for Crime Stoppers audit after media criticism
More TOP STORIES News