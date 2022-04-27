Montgomery County official placed on leave as he faces a felony charge

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County official is facing a felony charge. Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Darrin Hess was arrested for tampering with a government record.Investigators said Hess used a fake Department of Homeland Security document to take credit for a training course he never completed.Hess is now on administrative leave as the emergency management coordinator.In December 2021, the investigation into his conduct stemmed from a training he was required to complete as part of the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office.Several people, including Hess, told an investigator with the Texas Commission on Law enforcement that he did not attend the full training required, despite turning in a DHS certificate of completion. Court documents state Hess knew it was false.One of Hess' relatives said he has no comment. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office declined to comment, as well, until the case is resolved.County Judge Mark Keough released the following statement:Hess has been released from jail on a $1,500 bond.