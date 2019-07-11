Officer run over by woman outside east Houston grocery store: police

BIG UPDATE on officer-involved incident in east Houston, per HPD. Bridge City police officer was at tool store to buy generator in anticipation of severe weather. He confronted alleged shoplifter outside. Female driver dragged him. Suspect(s) got away. https://t.co/YWt5VAVPDT pic.twitter.com/BP9Sm2ZE6H — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) July 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police officer is in the hospital after investigators say he was run over by a woman outside an east Houston grocery store.HPD is investigating at the Sellers Brothers Grocery Store at 1050 Federal near the East Freeway.We're told the off-duty officer from Bridge City was shopping at Harbor Freight Tools when he witnessed someone shoplifting.The officer attempted to take the person into custody.In the process, Houston police say a woman hit the gas in an attempt to run down the officer.He jumped onto the hood of the car in front of nearby Sellers Brothers grocery store, according to investigators, who said the officer opened fire at the scene.The officer was left with minor injuries..Police are now looking for the driver. We have not been given a description of the suspect or her vehicle.