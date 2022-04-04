Off-duty Hitchcock police officer shoots man who approached him with gun, Pasadena authorities say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Hitchcock police officer shot a possible suspect early Monday morning, according to the Pasadena Police Department.Authorities said the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 3100 block of Spencer Highway.According to the Hitchcock PD chief, the officer was approached by a man with a gun. That's when the officer fired his weapon and shot the man."Called in by off-duty officer, shot someone that was holding a gun," a 911 dispatcher was heard saying on Rangecast audio.The injured person was taken to Bayshore Hospital in Pasadena.SkyEye captured video at the scene which shows crime tape across a large section of the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area.