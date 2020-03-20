Off-duty officer working construction site clipped by car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty officer, working to stop traffic at a construction zone, was hit by a car and fell into an area the road crew was working on.

The officer appeared to be in his own vehicle with the flashing lights on, positioned to block traffic, along White Wing Road at Memorial Drive in west Houston.

As he was patrolling the area from outside his car, he was hit by the mirror of a vehicle,which sent him spinning and causing him to fall into a 2-foot deep traffic lane area that was being worked on.

Officials arrived to load the officer onto a stretcher. He was alert and stable before they took him.
