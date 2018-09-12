CORNWALL, New York --A off-duty NYPD detective is recovering after he was attacked by a black bear at his Orange County home.
WABC says William Orange was in his garage late Sunday night working on his wife's car when he was attacked by a bear.
"I heard a growl and saw big teeth and something grabbed my shirt," says Orange. "I hit it with my forearm and just ran."
The bear's paw tore through the off-duty officers t-shirt and left four long scratches on his chest and stomach.
He was taken to a local hospital and given a tetanus shot and antibiotics. He is awaiting medical clearance to return to work.
"I guess it could have been a lot worse. It got me, but it's more of a graze," he says. "I'll be alright."
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has set a trap in Orange's front yard, just in case the bear comes back again.
The bear will be relocated, if captured.