Odessa serial shooter targeting drivers in broken down cars

ODESSA, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a serial shooter they believe is targeting drivers in broken down cars on the side of roads, officials say.The Ector County Sheriff's Office says there have been four shooting incidents since Tuesday in which two people were shot, one of whom later died.Investigators say the suspect is possibly driving a white pickup truck with an extended crew cab, but have not confirmed a make or model.In the latest incident, the suspect shot and killed a victim whose car was broken down on the side of a road Thursday after offering to help, according to Sheriff Mike Griffis.The string of shootings began early Tuesday morning at around 12:45 a.m. Griffis said two separate victims' vehicles were hit by gunfire, but the people weren't hurt.A few hours later, around 4:40 p.m., a person was shot in the abdomen at a convenience store and later told investigators he was shot while his vehicle was parked on the side of the road.Griffis held a news conference Friday and said all of the shootings appear to be "road side related" and is asking people to be cautious."We are actively pursuing this individual, there are multiple agencies involved, there have been different weapons used and all appear to be from a handgun, but of different calibers," said Griffis in a news conference Friday.The shootings come about a month afterand Midland.The shooter, 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator, was killed by police on Aug. 31 outside a busy movie theater.