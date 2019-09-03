mass shooting

Odessa gunman bought weapon through private sale: Sources

ODESSA, Texas -- The gunman who killed seven people and wounded 23 more with the use of an assault-style rifle in Odessa, Texas acquired his weapon through a private sale loophole, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Authorities stated the suspect, Seth Ator, was considered a "prohibited person" barred by law from purchasing or possessing a firearm because he was diagnosed as being mentally ill. It was further confirmed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who said the shooter failed a background check.

According to federal and state sources, the private sale loophole allows the sale or purchase of any kind of weapon, including handguns and automatic rifles. The seller may not sell a weapon if he or she knows the buyer is flagged, but is under no obligation to do a background check or ask about the buyer's status.



Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said Ator had been fired Saturday from Journey Oilfield Services. He said both Ator and the company called 911 after the firing, but that Ator was gone by the time police showed up. FBI special agent Christopher Combs says Ator's statements on the phone were "rambling."

SEE ALSO: Odessa gunman called FBI before deadly shooting began

Authorities said Ator killed seven people and injured at least 23 others Saturday before officers killed him outside a busy movie theater in Odessa.

Combs said Ator "was on a long spiral down" before the shooting and that he went to work that day "in trouble."

Online court records show Ator was arrested in 2001 for a misdemeanor offense that would not have prevented him from legally purchasing firearms in Texas.

Authorities said those killed were between 15 and 57 years old.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newsgun violencemass shootingactive shooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
Houston-area man wounded in Odessa shooting rampage
Odessa shooting rampage victims and injured identified
Odessa Chick-fil-A feeds police in midst of shooting
5 mass shootings in Texas over the past 2 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Angry customers pull gun over Popeyes chicken sandwiches
'Historic tragedy:' 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Woman shoots man who tried to steal her purse: Police
14-year-old confesses to killing all 5 family members: Sheriff
Mom arrested in connection to 5-year-old's body found in closet
Houston-area man wounded in Odessa shooting rampage
Show More
Splendora ISD using kindness and compassion to improve grades
Fetty Wap arrested after alleged assault of hotel employees
Former NFL player opens Houston juice bar for healthy living
Target and Walmart offering deals for old car seats
Houston's pool bar makes a splash with grand reopening bash
More TOP STORIES News