Disney+ unveils 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series premiere date, new poster

By Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON -- Lucasfilm's long-awaited limited series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on May 25.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed the series' premiere date Wednesday during the company's quarterly earnings call.

Ewan McGregor returns to his role as the series' namesake character. Along with Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, the series' cast includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.



Disney has said the series is set a decade after "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" but hasn't released many other plot details beyond a behind-the-scenes look at the show released in November as part of Disney+ Day.

"There's a hunger for this character to come back. The fans have been waiting long enough," McGregor said in the November preview.

Added director Deborah Chow, "This is quite a dark time that we're coming into with him. Just being a Jedi, it's not safe."

"At least he has this one task left: to keep Luke safe," McGregor continued.

"That's definitely a starting place for our story. The interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there," Chow, who is also an executive producer on the series, said.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this ABC station.
