Bizarre chase involving man screaming expletives out of stolen ambulance in NE Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Man in stolen ambulance leads police on chase in northeast Harris County.

By
CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is in custody after he allegedly stole an ambulance from a Kingwood hospital and led authorities on a chase in the emergency vehicle early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:34 a.m.

Humble police started chasing after him, then Houston police got involved along with Harris County sheriff's deputies.

They chased him through Atascocita into Huffman and down FM 2100 where it finally ended and he was arrested.

Houston police tweeted that officers deployed the spike strips during the chase.


The suspect is heard on audio from the EMS radio yelling, "You little brain washed (expletives). God's got the microphone now. Obey your God or die."
EMBED More News Videos

EMS audio of man in stolen ambulance



Eyewitness News talked to a man who described to us moments before the chase.

Stede Grissom said he heard the suspect yelling outside of his house and tearing up mailboxes on his street, including his.

"He was uprooting mailboxes with a steel pipe and concrete," Stede Grissom said.

The suspect was taken to Kingwood Medical Center after residents said they called police about the disruption in the neighborhood, and that's when he left the hospital with the ambulance, authorities say.

Grissom said he later saw officers chasing that ambulance and witnessed the suspect pop his head out and scream, "praise Jesus brother."

Grissom said the suspect even stuck his arm out to give him a fist bump.

"It's weird. I don't know what to think," Grissom said.

There's no word yet on what charges the man will face.

Follow T.J. Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ambulancepolice chasetheftHarris CountyKingwood
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sugar Land parents in murder-suicide were active in community
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
Houston Weather: Clouds and rain return to Houston Thursday
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
Police: 4-year-old dies after being impaled by glass
Abducted 12-year-old girl calls 911 from back of stolen SUV
Reveille IX, first female Mascot Corporal throw first pitch
The 60: Nike vows to investigate after Duke star's shoe breaks
Show More
The Woodlands HS teacher charged with sex assault of a child
Video surfaces of case involving HPD raid officer under fire
Duke star player injured after Nike shoe falls apart in team's loss
Victim pistol-whipped during robbery at The Spot in Galveston
2 teens shot, 1 fatally, during fist fight in SW Houston
More News