Woman found dead after fire breaks out at Oaks of Baytown apartment, fire department says

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found dead Tuesday after a fire burned through an apartment in Baytown.

At about 10:13 p.m., Baytown Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Oaks of Baytown Apartments in the 2300 block of Taft Circle. Fire crews found flames and heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the first floor.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Crews acted fast to stop the flames and had received reports of a possible victim inside. As they battled the fire, firefighters also went in to search for the victim. After the fire was declared to be under control, a second search was performed and a woman was found dead.

The apartment where the fire started suffered significant damage but the apartment above had minor damages. No other injuries or deaths were reported, according to the fire department.

At this time, no foul play is suspected and authorities are investigating what sparked the fire.