Oak tree falls into residents home during Tropical Storm Barry's initial landfall

MORGAN CITY, Louisiana (KTRK) -- In the midst of Tropical Storm Barry, Jay Aucoin's parrish drainage crew is only now installing emergency pumps.We realized pumps weren't the emergency Jay was really worried about."I'm really nervous right now. I'd just come back from my house and found a big great oak tree on top of it," said Aucoin said.Just before Barry made landfall, a century old oak tree fell into a bedroom in his home.ABC13 Eyewitness News reporter Ted Oberg asks Aucoin, "Did you think it was going to be this bad?""No. It's only a one. No."Several trees have fallen over, along with a few Morgan City residents not having power.However, a few neighbors say for the forecast that was given, this is pretty good.Morgan City resident Joey Albo says "I slept through a lot of it. It's not bad. It feels good."Though the rain is likely to continue throughout the weekend, neighbors are confident that the pumps installed will help keep the city dry.