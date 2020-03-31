New York business fined $25K for allegedly selling fake N95 face masks

By Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY -- A business in New York was fined for selling fake N95 masks that were not certified.

Nassau County officials say the business was selling the masks out of a warehouse at an inflated price.

The business was fined $25,000.

"If you are buying this or using this, if you are a healthcare worker or a grocery store worker and you are depending on this for your health and your safety, you need to know that it is a legit product," said Laura Curran, Nassau County Executive.

The CDC and the World Health Organization say healthy people do not need to wear face masks as they do not offer any health protection benefits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healthmedicalcoronavirushospitalcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichealth carecovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19 outbreakcounterfeitcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 hits jail, inmate release action may be today
Smart Financial Centre becomes site for coronavirus testing
Today is the last day to apply to be a NASA astronaut
Burglars tear hole in Katy grocery store
Rice team develops game-changing device to fight COVID-19
Cool front brings beautiful weather Tuesday and Wednesday
Front line responders' families can get their laundry done free
Show More
N.J. National Guard member dies from coronavirus
Dad in Africa sees family's chalk messages through security cam
Shelter-in-place starts tonight for retirement community
Harris Co. expected to extend stay-home order after Friday
Dolly Parton can help your kids get to sleep in new series
More TOP STORIES News