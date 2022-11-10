Nutcracker Market event to cause major backups near NRG Center this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're headed around NRG Center this weekend, be sure to add even more time to your commute.

The Nutcracker Market started Thursday, and organizers are warning about heavy delays around park entrances.

Drivers are urged to avoid Kirby and Fannin, where it's expected to be the most congested.

The four-day event starts at 10 a.m.

Last year, nearly 50,000 shoppers packed NRG Center. This year, even bigger crowds are expected due to the more than 270 booths with gifts, jewelry, and treats.

The Nutcracker Market ends Sunday and benefits the Houston Ballet Foundation.

It will cost shoppers $20 to get in.