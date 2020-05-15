stimulus funds

Stimulus check theft: Some nursing homes stole relief funds from elderly residents, FTC report says

WASHINGTON -- Several states reported that some nursing homes and assisted living facilities have forced elderly residents on Medicaid to hand over their coronavirus stimulus checks, according to a Federal Trade Commission alert.

In a blog post published Friday, the FTC warned that these facilities are claiming that because a person is on Medicaid, the facility gets to keep his or her stimulus payment.

"But here's the deal: those economic impact payments are, according to the CARES Act, a tax credit," the blog post reads. "And tax law says that tax credits don't count as 'resources' for federal benefits programs, like Medicaid. So: when Congress calls these payments 'tax credits' in the CARES Act, that means the government can't seize them."

This is true even if Medicaid pays for care and services at the facility.

The FTC is urging Americans to check in with loved ones on Medicaid in nursing homes.

Those whose family members have handed stimulus checks to these facilities should contact their state's attorney general immediately then file a consumer report with the FTC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nursing homecoronavirusstimulus fundsftcu.s. & worldconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STIMULUS FUNDS
Still haven't received a stimulus check? Try visiting this page
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Mistake gives woman only $15 in stimulus money
23-year-old allegedly steals elderly man's stimulus check
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered storms today and Flash Flood Watch Saturday
HISD considers year-round school calendar
Man fatally shot by HPD officer had BB gun, police say
Evictions and debt collections can resume soon, court orders
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
10 Houston companies with most layoffs in 2020
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Show More
Phone data shows a reason why minorities hit harder by COVID-19
Still haven't received a stimulus check? Try visiting this page
Golden Nugget in Lake Charles reopens today
HPD officers involved in 4 deadly shootings over the past month
Astros great and championship GM dies at 74
More TOP STORIES News