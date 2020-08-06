19 people die from COVID-19 at Missouri City nursing home

HOUSTON, Texas -- Missouri City received notification of 38 cases, 19 deaths and 24 infected employees at Paradigm at First Colony Nursing Home.Mayor Yolanda Ford sent a letter to Texas Health and Human Services officials requesting notice of COVID-19 cases in Missouri City, the method by which she will be notified of such cases and mechanisms instituted by the state to address COVID-19 outbreaks in Missouri City.Mayor Ford said, "The city is concerned about the individuals and families who are affected by the Paradigm cases."