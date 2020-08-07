1 in 10 nursing homes in Texas had at least one COVID-19 death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are 567 nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties. Of those, 10 percent of nursing homes had at least one death.Sui Lou, a grandmother and mom, was not supposed to be part of the grim COVID-19 nursing home statistics."Had there been more transparency, I do believe her death could have been avoided," said her grieving daughter Lina. "She had ailments but not deadly ailments."Instead, the elder Lou died at the end of May, just two days after an ambulance transported the 70-year-old from her nursing home in Southwest Houston to the hospital.At the time, the family had no idea there was a major virus outbreak at Focused Care Beechnut, where the elder Lou lived.Like many families in Texas, the Lous were not aware of the extent of the outbreak until the Texas Department of Health and Human Services began releasing data."I think because numbers are just coming out, people did not realize the depth and seriously of the deaths in Texas," said attorney Randy Sorrels, who is representing the Lou family. "In this instance, had they told family members this is what's going on, they could have made educated decisions on whether to keep their family members in those facilities or to take them out.According to the State of Texas, as of July 22nd, 50 employees and 71 residents had tested positive at Focused Care at Beechnut since the pandemic began. State records show 18 deaths.The situation is not unique. Wednesday, Missouri City officials became angry when they realized that one of its facilities, Paradigm at First Colony, was also a hot spot. At that location, state records show 24 employees and 85 residents have tested positive since the pandemic began. There are 19 deaths so far. The data was publicly released last week, but a spokesperson for the Missouri City Mayor's office says it was only made aware of it this week.Shocking numbers mean even the thousands of Texans whose family members are still healthy and living in nursing facilities, worry constantly."I think it's just difficult to see someone you love at risk, knowing there is nothing you can do about it," said Houstonian Greg Audel, whose mother lives in a nursing facility out of state. "And, they can't do anything to protect themselves, other than what they are already doing."Missouri City officials have demanded both the state and the local nursing home provide more up to date data on cases daily, not once every few weeks.In Houston, public health officials have taken an active approach, sending teams out to nursing facilities very early on during the pandemic. While that has helped somewhat, there are several facilities within the city and Harris County that have double digit deaths. Focused Care at Westwood showed more than 20 deaths, according to State of Texas data."These aren't just old people that can be thrown away, they're the most vulnerable and should be treated with the utmost care," said Lou, who cries whenever she talks about her mother. "They're somebody's mother, father, grand parent, and they don't deserve to be left to die."