Nurse tech sexually assaults unconscious patients at 2 Houston hospitals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A nurse technician has learned his fate for sexually assaulting male patients as they drifted in and out of consciousness at two Houston hospitals.

Ernesto Pedraza was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Pedraza used his access at Ben Taub and Kingwood Medical Center to sexually assault multiple men undergoing medical procedures.

Pedraza was convicted by a jury on one felony charge of sexual assault.

Prosecutors said the victims remembered Pedraza performing sex acts on them without their consent.

Both hospitals terminated Pedraza after conducting separate investigations.

"We trust hospital staff to treat us in emergencies, not take advantage of our vulnerability," said Assistant District Attorney Kaitlin Kaufmann. "Pedraza broke that trust over and over, and a jury of his peers decided he was guilty."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsentencingsex assaulthospitalnurses
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man feels 'betrayed' after ex-wife charged with bigamy
Woman who played dead while family was killed takes stand
Afternoon storms popping up around Houston area
J.J. Watt offers chance to win $100,000 and a brand new truck
Man pleads guilty to hiding camera in United jet bathroom
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church
Fried chicken sandwiches in Houston you must try
Show More
High-flying adventure park bounces into Houston's Bay Area
Friendswood ISD eliminates reporting class rank
Lizzo leads Houston takeover of MTV Video Music Awards
Houston Texans to induct Bob McNair into Ring of Honor
This is how much longer drive times are during back to school
More TOP STORIES News