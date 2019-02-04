Nurse expected to plead guilty in Colorado mom's disappearance

EMBED </>More Videos

A nurse is expected to plead guilty this week in the case of the Colorado mother who disappeared on Thanksgiving.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KTRK) --
A nurse is expected to plead guilty this week in the case of the Colorado mother who disappeared on Thanksgiving.

Relatives of 32-year-old Krystal Lee tell ABC News she is cooperating with investigators. She's expected to plead guilty to at least one charge, in connection to Kelsey Berreth's disappearance.

It's unclear how the nurse from Idaho and Berreth's fiancé, Patrick Frazee knew each other.

Investigators labeled Berreth's disappearance a presumed murder last month.

RELATED: Authorities search landfill for missing Colorado mom


Even though her body has not been found, her fiancé, Patrick Frazee, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The couple shares a 1-year-old daughter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
searchmissing womanu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tony Buzbee confronts burglar at his River Oaks mansion
5 measles cases in Harris, Montgomery and Galveston counties
Child suspect killed during attempted robbery in SE Houston
Border patrol agent killed during traffic stop near Abilene
Card skimmer found at Chevron in West Columbia
Woman accused of killing husband after he asked for divorce
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Winning $1M lottery ticket sold in north Houston
Show More
Funeral held for Bexar County K-9 killed in standoff
Volunteers donate blood in honor of injured HPD officers
COOGS CLAW UP: UH rises to No. 12 in AP and coaches' polls
Here's why ESPN is predicting Houston Texans for Super Bowl
Multiple pit bull attacks leave neighborhood on edge
More News