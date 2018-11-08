Nurse accused of giving illegal Botox injections at spa in Spring

A 43-year-old woman has been charged after police say she was illegally injecting people with Botox and other products at a medspa in Spring.

As police led Michelle Bogle out of Savvy Chic Medspa Tuesday, the nurse bowed her head, hiding her face under a white hooded sweatshirt. She was wearing purple scrubs and handcuffs on her wrists.

Bogle has been charged with practicing medicine in violation of subtitle, a felony. It is estimated she administered hundreds of injections.

Investigators say Bogle has been a licensed vocational nurse for 17 years, but state law allows physician assistants and advanced practice nurses to give injections as long as a physician is on site or available for emergency consultation.

On October 29, an undercover officer went to Savvy Chic Medspa inquiring about Botox and other cosmetic procedures. According to court paperwork, Bogle gave pricing options, Botox and filler recommendations and drew circles on the officer's face showing where the procedures would happen.

Bogle allegedly signed off on those recommendations as the doctor.

At the beginning of the appointment, the officer FaceTimed with a doctor. Court paperwork says the doctor asked the officer eight questions but did not make suggestions for treatment.

Bogle appeared in court Wednesday night.

"A person may not practice medicine in the state unless you hold a license. And she did not hold a required license. She was just a nurse. So, she does not have a license to do the procedure," said the prosecutor as she read the charges.

Bogle's bond was set at $2,500, half of what prosecutors requested.

