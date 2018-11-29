Number of Texas teacher misconduct cases increases by 42 percent

EMBED </>More Videos

Number of Texas teacher misconduct cases increases again

TEXAS --
State officials say the number of Texas teachers accused of engaging in romantic relationships with students has increased for the 10th consecutive year.

The Texas Education Agency in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 1 opened 429 cases of improper relationships, a number representing a 42 percent increase from the previous year and the largest one-year jump in at least a decade.

Doug Phillips, head of teacher investigations for TEA, told a legislative panel Tuesday that the significant increase is largely due to a new state law that expands the requirements for who must report misconduct.

The Austin American-Statesman reports the law also requires school districts to set policies for students and teachers when it comes to texting, emailing and using social media and other electronic communication.

SEE MORE:
Schoolhouse scandals: Recent cases of educators accused

Teacher-student sex crimes: Recent convictions in the Houston area

RARE INSIGHT: What causes teachers to sleep with their students?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
misconductteachereducationTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged with murdering woman with hammer
2 dead after shootout during drug sting at warehouse
Deputies release sketch of purse snatching suspect in Memorial
HFD trying to find source of strange odor on southwest side
Firefighters save sacred Torah scrolls from synagogue fire
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
China halts work by team on gene-edited babies
Man charged with killing brother's family in mansion fire
Show More
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name online
6-year-old Maddox Ritch likely drowned, autopsy report says
Grizzly bear kills mother and 10-month-old baby
Free roadside assistance for drivers in trouble
How some companies are helping employees lighten loan debt
More News