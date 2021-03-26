COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Abbott wants FEMA vaccine sites in Houston and other Texas cities extended

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- An effort by Houston leaders to extend operations of the federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at NRG Park past its original six-week timeline has now gained support from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott's office and the state's Division of Emergency Management formally requested the extension of not only the Houston site, but also those already running in Dallas and Arlington. The request was made earlier this week on Monday.

The video above is from a February 2021 report ahead of the opening of the FEMA-supported NRG Park vaccination site.

"The mass community vaccination sites in Arlington, Dallas, and Houston have been crucial to expanding vaccine access in underserved communities, and I urge FEMA to approve our request for an extension to these sites," said Abbott. "Continuing operations at these vaccination sites will ensure that even more Texans can get vaccinated and will help keep our communities safe."

Late last week, Abbott had been denied a request to start operation of a similar setup at San Antonio's Alamodome complex.

As part of the extension request, Abbott echoed calls by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to get underserved populations vaccinated.

A joint letter by Turner and Hidalgo urged federal organizers to continue the NRG Park site through at least May 31. The site opened on Feb. 24 with an original run of six weeks.

SEE MORE: Houston, Harris County requesting extension in support for vaccine clinic at NRG Park

FEMA, with support of local organizations, were expected to, at minimum, vaccinate 126,000 people.

According to Turner and Hidalgo's request, as of March 21, 12.1% of the Harris County population - ages 16 and over - have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide, as of Thursday, March 25, the state had fully vaccinated more than 3.3 million Texans.

The request comes ahead of Texas' plan to widen vaccine eligibility to all adults in the state regardless of age or health conditions, beginning on Monday.

DASHBOARD: Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination tally
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinessylvester turnergreg abbottcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19texas politicsfemanrg parkhouston politics
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Many seniors not vaccinated despite 9.7M doses given, TX gov. says
COVID vaccines provide protection for pregnant, lactating women: Study
CA couple embrace for 1st time since pandemic began
1 million+ COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Harris Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Lonesome Dove' novelist Larry McMurtry dies at 84
Bank worker faces 2nd charge of stealing customer's nude photos
Drugs may have been a factor in man's 15-story crane ascent
Woman charged with murder after ex-husband found dead
Dozens of guns seized daily as violent crime 'never stops'
Alleged Boulder shooter appears in court, store owner says he passed check
Sunshine sticks around through Friday, rain returns this weekend
Show More
Sen. Ted Cruz face-to-face with human smugglers at the border
Man shot after confronting suspects attempting to steal neighbor's tires
Mom told police she and husband had sex while son was dying
Deshaun Watson evidence not in yet at HPD, police say
Pedestrian struck and killed in crash on Katy Freeway
More TOP STORIES News