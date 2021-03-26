Gov. Abbott wants FEMA vaccine sites in Houston and other Texas cities extended

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- An effort by Houston leaders to extend operations of the federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at NRG Park past its original six-week timeline has now gained support from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.Abbott's office and the state's Division of Emergency Management formally requested the extension of not only the Houston site, but also those already running in Dallas and Arlington. The request was made earlier this week on Monday."The mass community vaccination sites in Arlington, Dallas, and Houston have been crucial to expanding vaccine access in underserved communities, and I urge FEMA to approve our request for an extension to these sites," said Abbott. "Continuing operations at these vaccination sites will ensure that even more Texans can get vaccinated and will help keep our communities safe."Late last week, Abbott had been denied a request to start operation of a similar setup at San Antonio's Alamodome complex.As part of the extension request, Abbott echoed calls by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to get underserved populations vaccinated.A joint letter by Turner and Hidalgo urged federal organizers to continue the NRG Park site through at least May 31. The site opened on Feb. 24 with an original run of six weeks.FEMA, with support of local organizations, were expected to, at minimum, vaccinate 126,000 people.According to Turner and Hidalgo's request, as of March 21, 12.1% of the Harris County population - ages 16 and over - have been fully vaccinated.Statewide, as of Thursday, March 25, the state had fully vaccinated more than 3.3 million Texans.The request comes ahead of Texas' plan toto all adults in the state regardless of age or health conditions, beginning on Monday.