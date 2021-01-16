Memorial Hermann adds 2K vaccination slots for drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at NRG Park

The spots have been added to the schedule for Jan. 16 and Jan. 17, according to a release from the hospital.
Memorial Hermann is teaming up with NRG Park to offer a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic on Thursday, but all the available appointments have been reserved.
During this event, Memorial Hermann plans to vaccinate people who are 65 or older, which is based on the state's vaccination distribution Phase 1B guidelines.
Memorial Hermann added that as of 5 p.m. Friday, they had vaccinated a total of approximately 6,300 people since it opened Thursday morning.
The vaccination is by appointment only for those who qualify under state guidelines.
"Because of the limited number of vaccines, individuals who do not have an appointment confirmation, or a photo ID that matches the name and date of birth on the appointment confirmation, will not be vaccinated," read a statement published on Memorial Hermann's website.
You can also check with your primary care provider and local pharmacy, or the Texas Department of State Health Services' COVID-19 vaccine availability map.
