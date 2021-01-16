COVID-19 vaccine

Memorial Hermann adds 2K vaccination slots for drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at NRG Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After having all of its COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic slots fill up fast, Memorial Hermann announced it will open up an extra 2,000 slots for this weekend.

The spots have been added to the schedule for Jan. 16 and Jan. 17, according to a release from the hospital.

SEE ALSO: Memorial Hermann's drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at NRG Park books up in hours

Memorial Hermann is teaming up with NRG Park to offer a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic on Thursday, but all the available appointments have been reserved.

During this event, Memorial Hermann plans to vaccinate people who are 65 or older, which is based on the state's vaccination distribution Phase 1B guidelines.

Memorial Hermann added that as of 5 p.m. Friday, they had vaccinated a total of approximately 6,300 people since it opened Thursday morning.



The vaccination is by appointment only for those who qualify under state guidelines.

"Because of the limited number of vaccines, individuals who do not have an appointment confirmation, or a photo ID that matches the name and date of birth on the appointment confirmation, will not be vaccinated," read a statement published on Memorial Hermann's website.

WATCH: Houston city leaders outline plan to widen vaccine availability
EMBED More News Videos

The COVID-19 vaccine capacity continues to grow while appointments fill up quickly. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner outlines the Houston Health Department's efforts so far.



You can also check with your primary care provider and local pharmacy, or the Texas Department of State Health Services' COVID-19 vaccine availability map.

READ MORE: Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Houston
EMBED More News Videos

In the video, watch our ABC13 team walk you through using the vaccine tracker within this page.



You can also check with your primary care provider and local pharmacy, or the Texas Department of State Health Services' COVID-19 vaccine availability map.

The video above is from a previous story.



RELATED STORIES:
Coronavirus Houston: Answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Houston vaccine allotments mostly to private providers leaves minority communities searching for doses
Scammers use fake vaccine waiting lists to target victims
Teenagers could be compensated for vaccine trial in Houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinescoronavirus testingcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Appointments canceled as some counties wait on vaccine supply
What's inside the COVID-19 vaccine and how does it work?
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
Appointments gone in minutes for Minute Maid vaccination site
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for Houston 3-month-old baby
Texas Capitol temporarily closed as precaution
Spring man latest to be charged in US Capitol riot
Tomball vs Tomball Memorial on Texan Live's Game of the Week
Dustin Diamond, 'Saved by the Bell' star, hospitalized with cancer
Yuengling beer pours into Houston this fall
H-E-B ranks highly on 2021 list of 100 best places to work
Show More
What to binge this weekend on ABC13's free streaming apps
Sunny skies with less wind for the weekend
Appointments canceled as some counties wait on vaccine supply
Houston businesses react to Biden's $15/hour wage proposal
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
More TOP STORIES News