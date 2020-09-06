sports

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball Sunday.

It was a stunning end to Djokovic's bid for an 18th Grand Slam title and his 26-0 start to this season.

Djokovic had just lost a game to his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, to fall behind 6-5 in the first set.



As he walked to the sideline for the changeover, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him. The ball hit a female line judge, who dropped to her knees at the back of the court and reached for her neck.

After a discussion of several minutes with officials on court, including tournament referee Soeren Friemel, Djokovic walked over to shake hands with Carreno Busta. Chair umpire Aurelie Tourte then announced the default.

It seemed clear Djokovic did not intend to hit the line judge; there was concern written on his face as soon as he realized what happened. But players who hit a ball out of anger and make contact with an on-court official have been defaulted in the past.

Djokovic's mood had soured over the preceding few minutes. In the prior game, he wasted three consecutive break points and after the last, which Carreno Busta won with a drop shot, Djokovic whacked a ball off a courtside advertising sign.

Then, on the second point of what would become the last game at this year's U.S. Open for Djokovic, he stumbled while chasing a shot and fell to the ground, clutching his left shoulder.

Play was delayed for a few minutes while a trainer checked that shoulder.

On the second point after they resumed, Carreno Busta hit a passing winner to break Djokovic's serve. That's when Djokovic got himself into trouble.

His departure means there is no man remaining in the field who previously has won a Grand Slam singles title. Whoever emerges as champion will be the first first-time major trophy winner in men's tennis since 2014, when Marin Cilic won the U.S. Open.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorknew york cityus opencaught on videou.s. & worldsportstennis
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Dynamo rep names of child cancer patients on their jerseys
Deshaun Watson emotional as family crashes Zoom call
Rockets look to take off again in Game 2 against LA Lakers
COVID-19 cases postpone TCU-SMU rivalry matchup
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD opening 36 campuses as learning centers this week
Scattered showers and storms popping up this afternoon
16-year-old drowns in Galveston
Border fence built too close to Rio Grande, engineers say
Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital: 'It hurts to breathe'
Stafford Waffle House damaged during breakfast gunfight
Wright family home, known for huge holiday lights, burns down
Show More
3 shot in motorcycle gang gunfight
Remember that record lotto jackpot? Nobody won it
Deshaun Watson emotional as family crashes Zoom call
Baytown's Robert E. Lee HS name change up for vote
Veterans are divided about reports Trump disparaged military
More TOP STORIES News