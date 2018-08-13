Florida prosecutors have charged a man in the death of an unarmed man whose videotaped shooting in a store parking lot has revived debate over Florida's "stand your ground" law.The Pinellas County State Attorney Bernie McCabe said Monday that 47-year-old Michael Drejka has been charged with manslaughter in the July 19 shooting death of 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton. Sheriff's officials said he was arrested Monday.McGlockton's girlfriend said Drejka confronted her as she sat in the couple's car with two of their children because she was parked in a handicapped-accessible space. The girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, said Drejka was cursing at her. Video shows McGlockton then exited the store and shoved Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out a handgun and shot McGlockton as he backed away.