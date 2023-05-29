Suspect on the run after firing multiple rounds at man walking by park in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's body was found early Monday morning in a ditch in front of Montie Beach Park, Houston police said.

Police said the man was walking down Northwood Street at about 3:40 a.m. when a car pulled up beside him and fired multiple rounds. It wasn't until about 6 a.m. when someone saw the man and called for help.

"We don't usually see this kind of crime in this area, it's kind of a shock," Colin Mitchell, who lives a few blocks from the crime scene, said.

Mitchell said the area around the park is typically quiet, with very little crime in the neighborhood.

"Right now, we don't know whether the defendant was walking, or standing still, or coming across the park, but apparently a vehicle approached him, and multiple gun shots were fired and the vehicle drove off," Det. Willis Huff with the Houston Police Department said.

The man who found the victim in a ditch called authorities for help, but it was too late.

Police watched security video of the incident, but it does not reveal much.

"Right now, all that I can see is a vehicle. I don't know if it is four-door or two-door. Not a truck, but a car," Huff said.

As police continue looking for clues to help them find the suspect, those who live in the area are disturbed by the details of the murder.

"If somebody is shooting at somebody else, that's one issue, but if someone is just walking down the street at the park here, that's a whole other thing. That raises the bar quite a bit," Mitchell said.

Detectives are going door-to-door to see if they can get more video of the shooting or the car that drove away. If you know any information regarding what happened, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department.

