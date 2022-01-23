3-year-old boy drowns in pool in northwest Harris County

HCSO units responded to a call at a residence located at the 19500 blk of W. Stone Caldwell Dr. A 3-yr-old male child was found unresponsive in the pool. The child was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Investigators are responding to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/RIZUgWk8pb — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 23, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pool on Sunday afternoon in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Deputies responded to the 19500 block of West Stone Caldwell Drive at about 1 p.m., according to Gonzalez.The child was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.An investigation remains ongoing.This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.