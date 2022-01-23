3-year-old boy drowns in pool in northwest Harris County

3-year-old boy drowns in pool on West Stone Caldwell Drive in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pool on Sunday afternoon in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to the 19500 block of West Stone Caldwell Drive at about 1 p.m., according to Gonzalez.
The child was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

