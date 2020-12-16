Northside HS to temporarily close until 2021 due to COVID-19 cases

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8451602" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Plus, seven other local school districts reported an increased number of students failing at least one class compared to last year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Northside High School will be temporarily closing until next year due to the amount of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on campus.In an announcement made by HISD, all Northside students will be transitioning to virtual learning starting Wednesday, Dec. 16.The school is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021."This decision was made based on all the evidence and the totality of the circumstances in alignment with CDC guidelines," said district officials.HISD says the school nurse will notify any student or staff member who is believed to have been exposed to COVID-19.The campus will also be deep-cleaned and disinfected during the closure.According to the Houston Health Department, as of Tuesday evening, there are 105,730 reported cases of coronavirus.For more information about COVID-19 cases throughout HISD,