Man realizes he was shot while checking for damage after gunfire at NE Houston gas station

When the man realized he was shot, he drove himself to a fire station a few blocks away. Police said the shooter may had fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot during an argument in northeast Houston.

Houston police said the man had just finished getting gas on Mesa Drive and Tidwell Road around 11:20 p.m. Monday when he got into an argument with the suspect.

As the victim was about to pull out of the parking lot onto Tidwell, the suspect fired several shots, HPD said.

Video from the scene shows bullet holes in the victim's pickup truck.

Police said the man got out of his truck to look for damage, and that's when he realized he had been shot.

"The victim got out of his car, checked his truck, I guess for damage, realized he was shot, got back in his truck and drove two blocks down Tidwell to the fire department," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

After driving himself to an HFD fire station down the road, firefighters rushed the victim to an area hospital. Officials said the man's injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police said the suspect may had fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.