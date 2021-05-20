Family of 8 escapes house fire in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family of eight, including adults and children, were able to escape a house fire in southeast Houston Wednesday night.Around 10 p.m., flames could be seen coming out of the home on Northridge Drive near Herschelwood Drive.Houston fire officials say the family was sleeping at the time when a loud noise woke them up.When firefighters arrived, they said they had some difficulty fighting the flames."The house appeared to be added on multiple times," Deputy Chief Robert Garcia said. "But once you start adding on, it adds a degree of complexity. That caused the firefighters to regroup, but they got it out."Fire officials say there was heavy damage to the backside of the home.Fortunately, everyone in the home made it out OK, and no injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is still unknown.