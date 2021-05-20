house fire

Family of 8 escapes house fire in southeast Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Family of 8 escapes house fire in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family of eight, including adults and children, were able to escape a house fire in southeast Houston Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m., flames could be seen coming out of the home on Northridge Drive near Herschelwood Drive.

Houston fire officials say the family was sleeping at the time when a loud noise woke them up.

When firefighters arrived, they said they had some difficulty fighting the flames.

"The house appeared to be added on multiple times," Deputy Chief Robert Garcia said. "But once you start adding on, it adds a degree of complexity. That caused the firefighters to regroup, but they got it out."

Fire officials say there was heavy damage to the backside of the home.

Fortunately, everyone in the home made it out OK, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston fire departmentfirehouse firefamilyfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
11-year-old boy knocks on doors to alert neighbors of massive fire
Unconscious man rescued from balcony of burning townhome
Quadruple homicide victim's stepson shot himself, police say
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News