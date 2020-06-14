North Texas teen found safe after Amber Alert issued

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old girl from north Texas is safe after an overnight search effort to find her.

Kylee Ann White was located unharmed in Somerville, more than 200 miles away from her home in the Dallas suburb of Royse City, police said.

White had been the subject of an Amber Alert issued by authorities Sunday morning.

White was initially reported by her family as a runaway, according to statement from the Royse City Police Department. Later in the day, someone reached out to White's family claiming that she was being held against her will.

While authorities said they weren't able to confirm if the claim was valid, they said they treated the case as a possible abduction.

The FBI, Texas Rangers, and DPS are involved in Royse City PD's investigation, according to the statement.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
amber alertabductionmissing children
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 innocent men injured in road rage shootings near Baybrook Mall
Southwest Freeway opens early
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
Coast Guard searching for missing man near Kemah
Hot and mostly dry this week... Changes next weekend
Owner of bar where intentional explosion happened in 'disbelief'
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Show More
Ways to celebrate President Trump's birthday in Houston
Escaped inmate accused of killing sheriff's deputy captured
Floyd family seeks lawsuit against Minneapolis officers
Sandra Bland's sister joins march against police brutality
Police: Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8
More TOP STORIES News