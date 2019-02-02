North Shore High School state championship pep rally

Watch ABC13 live video from anywhere - your phone, your mobile device or your computer!

Top Stories
Man dies after crashing into home in southeast Houston
Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells for days
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty to 9 felony charges
Mugshot of man arrested in disappearance of teen released
Fort Bend Co. resident plans to clean abandoned slave cemetery
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings'
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Wheelchair-bound woman wins suit over United Airlines
Show More
High school basketball coach charged with shooting parent
Vigil held for 'Star Wars' fan killed in front of her home
Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philadelphia
New allegations come out after Archdiocese releases list
Man accused of viewing child porn inside Starbucks
More News