Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Independence Heights area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the driver of a red and black truck that hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday night in the Independence Heights area.It happened around 11 p.m. on North Shepherd near Heidrich.Authorities say witnesses told them they saw the truck heading northbound on Shepherd while the pedestrian was crossing the street westbound when he was hit.The driver did not stop and was last seen going eastbound on Thornton Street.The man died at the scene.Police say that even though the man was not in a crosswalk and technically would have been at-fault, the driver is now the one at-fault for not stopping to render aid.