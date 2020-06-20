Video shows 2 suspects attacking man on North Loop before stealing his car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding one of two suspects who were seen attacking a man on the North Loop during rush hour just before stealing his vehicle.It happened on May 4 just before 5 p.m.Investigators said the victim was on the freeway when a white truck with orange letters suddenly sideswiped him while driving.The victim pulled over and then, according to police, two men dragged him out of his car and began punching him in the face.Video released by Houston Police shows the two men hitting the victim while he was on the ground.Shortly after, police say the two suspects got away in the victim's vehicle.Investigators were able to track down one of the suspects.Anthony Busby, 33, was arrested and charged with robbery causing bodily injury. The second suspect seen in the video remains at large.He's being described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches and weighs between 150 to 160 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston Police.