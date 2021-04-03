shooting

3 injured in shooting during fight over baby

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight over a baby led to the shooting of two men and a 15-year-old boy Friday in North Houston, according to police.

It happened around 10 p.m. at a home on Siegel near Cavalcade.

It began with a man who'd showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house with the infant, according to Houston police. An argument erupted over who was caring for the child when a man pulled out a gun and started firing, police said.

"These other men that were shot were coming to her aid, because there was an altercation over an exchange of the baby, who was going to take custody of the baby," HPD Lt. R. Willkens said. "Things got heated. The male that had the baby took out a pistol. He shot the three males at the house and left the scene."

The shooting victims drove themselves to the hospital, Willkens said.

One man was shot in the side, another was only grazed, and the 15-year-old was shot in the arm. All three are expected to survive.

The shooter was still on the run Saturday morning, according to police.
