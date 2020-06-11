North Houston police chase suspect hides behind dumpster after crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase ended in a crash on the North Freeway at Tidwell in north Houston early Thursday morning.

Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle around 2:30. That's when the driver took off.

The suspect crashed into a ditch, bailed from the car, and began running before jumping over a fence, authorities said.



The chase was caught on Houston Transtar cameras. You can watch the footage in the video above.

A DPS helicopter was able to track the suspect down. Authorities say he was hiding behind a dumpster.

Precinct 4 constable deputies say there was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash, but he complied with authorities and was only charged with trespassing.

The driver is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading.
