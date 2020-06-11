North Houston police chase suspect hides behind dumpster after crash

Deputy Constables have 1 male in custody in the 400 block of E Rogers Sr for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading in a Motor Vehicle after a vehicle pursuit.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase ended in a crash on the North Freeway at Tidwell in north Houston early Thursday morning.Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle around 2:30. That's when the driver took off.The suspect crashed into a ditch, bailed from the car, and began running before jumping over a fence, authorities said.The chase was caught on Houston Transtar cameras. You can watch the footage in the video above.A DPS helicopter was able to track the suspect down. Authorities say he was hiding behind a dumpster.Precinct 4 constable deputies say there was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash, but he complied with authorities and was only charged with trespassing.The driver is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading.