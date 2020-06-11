North Houston police chase suspect hides behind dumpster after crash

Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle around 2:30. That's when the driver took off.
The suspect crashed into a ditch, bailed from the car, and began running before jumping over a fence, authorities said.
Deputy Constables have 1 male in custody in the 400 block of E Rogers Sr for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading in a Motor Vehicle after a vehicle pursuit.— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 11, 2020
The chase was caught on Houston Transtar cameras. You can watch the footage in the video above.
A DPS helicopter was able to track the suspect down. Authorities say he was hiding behind a dumpster.
Precinct 4 constable deputies say there was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash, but he complied with authorities and was only charged with trespassing.
The driver is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading.