police chase

Carjacking suspects lead deputies on chase before bailing near Magnolia Park

EMBED <>More Videos

Chase suspects bail out of stolen car near Magnolia Park, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for two suspects after a 20-minute chase started in north Harris County early Monday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the chase stemmed from a carjacking.

The owner of the stolen vehicle was reportedly able to track the vehicle and called deputies, who located the car and tried to initiate a stop. That's when the chase began.

At the end of the chase in southeast Houston, the driver and the passenger bailed out of the car, leaving it slowly rolling down the road at the intersection of 71st Street and Harrisburg Boulevard near Magnolia Park.

Now, the search is on for the wanted suspects.

SkyEye video from above the scene showed K9 units searching for the two suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countypolice chasecar chasehigh speed chasestolen carharris county sheriffs officecarjacking
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Driver killed and 16-year-old hurt after being hit by chase suspect
HPD chief disputes claim officer shot chase suspect in back of neck
Deputies crash into pillar while trying to stop speeding suspect
Suspect in intersection takeover arrested after 55-mile chase
TOP STORIES
7-year-old dead after multiple shots fired on home in E. Harris County
Driver killed and 16-year-old hurt after being hit by chase suspect
Conroe man among those arrested near Idaho Pride
Hot and mostly dry week with a slight chance for rain this weekend
'Strawberry Supermoon' appears this week
New details show how HPD linked suspect to Felicia Johnson's death
Teen honored at graduation months after being shot and killed
Show More
Houston student wins Apple's worldwide coding competition
TDCJ says inmate transportation will resume Monday
Mother charged after Florida 2-year-old fatally shoots father
Daniel Suárez grabs historic NASCAR Cup Series win at Sonoma
2 minors shot after an argument in NE Houston, police say
More TOP STORIES News