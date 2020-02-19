Teens in stolen van lead police on chase and crash in north Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three teens are in custody and another is on the run after police say they led them on a chase and crashed a stolen vehicle in north Houston.

Authorities say officers were in the area of Goodson Drive near Airline Drive Wednesday morning in regard to a carjacking reported on Tuesday.

Officers saw a van that matched the description of a vehicle involved and stopped it near Spears Road and Antoine Drive.

While police were detaining the driver, a passenger jumped into the driver's seat and sped off, triggering the chase.

During the chase, two teens bailed from the van. They were caught.

The one who jumped in the driver's seat crashed into a fence into the 15000 block of Blue Ash Drive. That teen got away.

Police say they found stolen items and cash inside the van.



Follow T.J. Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chasecar chasecarjacking
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News