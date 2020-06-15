Children seek shelter under cars in north Houston block party shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Children ran for their lives and ducked for cover under vehicles to avoid being hit by gunfire that broke out at a block party in north Houston.Houston police say at least one person was shot to death.The shooting happened off Chapman Street around 9 p.m. Sunday.There were 200-300 people partying in the street when police say three people pulled out guns and started shooting. One man was shot and killed."We did have several children that were out here when the shooting started, that had to seek cover under vehicles and were separated from their families," one HPD officer at the scene said. "This was a family function out here with children."Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. They're looking for video and trying to speak with witnesses.