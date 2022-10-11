Robbery victim tells only ABC13 that he doesn't blame security guard who shot him while intervening

The victim told ABC13 that he isn't sure what would've happened if the security guard who shot him didn't intervene that night and he knows he was doing his job.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard trying to stop a robbery outside a north Houston nightclub over the weekend accidentally shot the victim instead of the robber.

The victim, who did not want to share his name, is recovering from a gunshot wound to the back.

The incident happened on Sunday at Chicas Cabaret, located in the 9900 block of the North Freeway. The victim said that he went out to his car at about 3:15 a.m. to retrieve his wallet when a man donned in a ski mask approached him at gunpoint.

He said the robber told him to give him everything he had or he would kill him.

An armed security guard working for the nightclub quickly noticed the incident and stepped in.

According to the victim, the suspect shot towards the officer and missed. The victim ran for cover, and the suspect also ran.

The security guard fired his gun twice and accidentally shot the victim in the back, according to police.

The security guard was able to chase after the suspect, identified as Fabian Arispe, and take him into custody, police said.

The victim told ABC13 he does not blame the security guard for shooting him and said he was protecting him from the robber, although he said there is no way of knowing what would have happened if he didn't intervene.

That security guard is not facing any charges, and it's unclear if he will as the investigation continues, according to police.

Emotionally, the victim tells ABC113 that he's OK and thankful the bullet didn't leave him paralyzed or worse.

Arispe is behind bars on a $100,000 bond and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Records reveal he was released on a PR bond a week prior for criminal mischief. He is accused of causing $5,000 worth of damage to another person's property, including monitors and a laptop.

There is another suspect believed to have been involved in the robbery who drove from the scene in a gray Dodge Charger, police said.

